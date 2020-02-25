A Director at Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR – Research Report), John Cosentino, sold shares of RGR for $465.1K.

In addition to John Cosentino, 2 other RGR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.39 and a one-year low of $39.31. RGR’s market cap is $886.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.74. Currently, Sturm Ruger & Company has an average volume of 114.42K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $771.7K worth of RGR shares and purchased $16K worth of RGR shares. The insider sentiment on Sturm Ruger & Company has been neutral according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.