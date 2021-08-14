A Director at Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Strattec Security (STRT – Research Report), Harold Stratton, sold shares of STRT for $209.1K.

Following Harold Stratton’s last STRT Sell transaction on February 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.5%.

Based on Strattec Security’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $110 million and quarterly net profit of $2.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.28 and a one-year low of $17.04. STRT’s market cap is $166 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $209.1K worth of STRT shares and purchased $228.4K worth of STRT shares. The insider sentiment on Strattec Security has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harold Stratton's trades have generated a 10.8% average return based on past transactions.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. It also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.