A Director at Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Strategic Education (STRA – Research Report), Robert Grusky, sold shares of STRA for $224.8K.

Following Robert Grusky’s last STRA Sell transaction on May 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.2%. In addition to Robert Grusky, one other STRA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Strategic Education’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $265 million and quarterly net profit of $35.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $247 million and had a net profit of $11.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $189.79 and a one-year low of $108.91. STRA’s market cap is $3.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.10.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy STRA with a $188.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Strategic Education has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It focuses on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness. It provides direct path between learning and employment through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.