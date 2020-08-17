A Director at Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT – Research Report), Carl Herde, sold shares of SYBT for $32.01K.

This is Herde’s first Sell trade following 230 Buy transactions. In addition to Carl Herde, 6 other SYBT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Stock Yards Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.55 million and quarterly net profit of $13.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.4 million and had a net profit of $16.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.72 and a one-year low of $22.98. SYBT’s market cap is $979 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $233.3K worth of SYBT shares and purchased $19.98K worth of SYBT shares. The insider sentiment on Stock Yards Bancorp has been negative according to 131 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc is the holding company. The Bank provides commercial and personal banking services in the Louisville, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets through full-service banking offices. Bancorp in addition to its traditional commercial and personal banking activities has a wealth management and trust department offering a wide range of investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration and financial planning services. Bancorp has two reportable operating segments: commercial banking and wealth management and trust. Its services include loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination and wealth management and trust activities.