A Director at Steris (NYSE: STE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Steris (STE – Research Report), Mohsen Sohi, sold shares of STE for $528.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Steris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $823 million and quarterly net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $768 million and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $168.98 and a one-year low of $105.69. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 554.26K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $528.1K worth of STE shares and purchased $104.1K worth of STE shares. The insider sentiment on Steris has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.