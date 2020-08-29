A Director at Stein Mart (Other OTC: SMRTQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Stein Mart (SMRTQ – Research Report), Burton Tansky, sold shares of SMRTQ for $486.

In addition to Burton Tansky, 12 other SMRTQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.93 and a one-year low of $0.02.

The insider sentiment on Stein Mart has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stein Mart, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion merchandise. It offers fashion apparel, home decor, accessories and shoes through online and retail stores. The company was founded by Sam Stein in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.