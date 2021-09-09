A Director at Spar Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Spar Group (SGRP – Research Report), Robert Brown, sold shares of SGRP for $325.1K.

In addition to Robert Brown, one other SGRP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Spar Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $67.18 million and quarterly net profit of $514K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $103K. Currently, Spar Group has an average volume of 667.25K. The company has a one-year high of $3.86 and a one-year low of $0.66.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $329.3K worth of SGRP shares and purchased $42.5K worth of SGRP shares. The insider sentiment on Spar Group has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Brown's trades have generated a 19.8% average return based on past transactions.

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America since certain of its predecessors were formed. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.