A Director at Southwest Gas (NYSE: SWX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Southwest Gas (SWX – Research Report), Robert Boughner, bought shares of SWX for $161.7K.

Following this transaction Robert Boughner’s holding in the company was increased by 5.47% to a total of $3.34 million. In addition to Robert Boughner, 3 other SWX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Southwest Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $848 million and quarterly net profit of $91.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $787 million and had a net profit of $69.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.94 and a one-year low of $61.59. Currently, Southwest Gas has an average volume of 412.42K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $76.75K worth of SWX shares and purchased $277.5K worth of SWX shares. The insider sentiment on Southwest Gas has been neutral according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.