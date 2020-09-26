A Director at Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI – Research Report), Robert L. Scott, sold shares of SWBI for $47.61K.

This is Scott’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. Following Robert L. Scott’s last SWBI Sell transaction on June 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $278 million and quarterly net profit of $48.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.79 and a one-year low of $5.41.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.20, reflecting a -30.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Smith & Wesson Brands has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert L. Scott's trades have generated a 65.4% average return based on past transactions.

American Outdoor Brands Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.