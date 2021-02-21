A Director at SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) is Buying Shares

On February 19, a Director at SLM (SLM – Research Report), Franke Mary Carter Warren, bought shares of SLM for $105.1K.

This recent transaction increases Franke Mary Carter Warren’s holding in the company by 10.94% to a total of $1.07 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.54 and a one-year low of $5.60. SLM’s market cap is $5.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.80.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, reflecting a -14.1% downside. Starting in January 2021, SLM received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on SLM has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.