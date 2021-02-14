A Director at Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) is Selling Shares

On February 12, a Director at Simulations Plus (SLP – Research Report), David Ralph, sold shares of SLP for $421.7K.

Following David Ralph’s last SLP Sell transaction on January 20, 2021, the stock climbed by 11.0%. In addition to David Ralph, 2 other SLP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Simulations Plus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.7 million and quarterly net profit of $2.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.4 million and had a net profit of $2.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.92 and a one-year low of $26.00. Currently, Simulations Plus has an average volume of 96.53K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.25, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Simulations Plus has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Simulations Plus, Inc. engages in licensing and conducting drug research by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It offers pharmaceutical, and chemical, cosmetics and food industries. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered Lancaster, CA.