A Director at Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD – Research Report), James Andrasick, sold shares of SSD for $99.15K.

Following James Andrasick’s last SSD Sell transaction on August 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.6%. In addition to James Andrasick, 2 other SSD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Simpson Manufacturing Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $263 million and quarterly net profit of $28.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $242 million and had a net profit of $15.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $88.25 and a one-year low of $55.80. SSD’s market cap is $3.51B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.48.

The insider sentiment on Simpson Manufacturing Co has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. The North America segment covers United States and Canada operations. The Europe segment includes operations primarily in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway. The Asia/Pacific segment includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded by Barclay Simpson in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.