A Director at Simon Property (NYSE: SPG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Simon Property (SPG – Research Report), Daniel C. Smith, bought shares of SPG for $27.1K.

Following Daniel C. Smith’s last SPG Buy transaction on August 10, 2011, the stock climbed by 45.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $121.92 and a one-year low of $42.25. SPG’s market cap is $37.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.50. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.03.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.80, reflecting a 6.1% upside. Six different firms, including BTIG and Compass Point, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.