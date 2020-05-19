A Director at Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Silicon Laboratories (SLAB – Research Report), William Bock, sold shares of SLAB for $190K.

Based on Silicon Laboratories’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $215 million and quarterly net profit of $2.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $188 million and had a net profit of $5.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $122.90 and a one-year low of $65.09. Currently, Silicon Laboratories has an average volume of 69.64K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.17, reflecting a -8.8% downside.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.