A Director at Sifco Industries (NYSE MKT: SIF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sifco Industries (SIF – Research Report), Donald Molten, sold shares of SIF for $25.83K.

This is Molten’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. Following Donald Molten’s last SIF Sell transaction on December 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

Based on Sifco Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.54 million and quarterly net profit of $3.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.37 million. Currently, Sifco Industries has an average volume of 885. The company has a one-year high of $5.62 and a one-year low of $1.89.

The insider sentiment on Sifco Industries has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.