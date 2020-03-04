A Director at Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sharps Compliance (SMED – Research Report), Parris Holmes, sold shares of SMED for $127.2K.

This is Holmes’ first Sell trade following 11 Buy transactions. Following Parris Holmes’ last SMED Sell transaction on June 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Sharps Compliance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.57 million and quarterly net profit of $970K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.39 million and had a net profit of $779K. The company has a one-year high of $6.74 and a one-year low of $3.08. SMED’s market cap is $97.54M and the company has a P/E ratio of 93.45.

The insider sentiment on Sharps Compliance has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators.