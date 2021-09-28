A Director at Severn Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Severn Bancorp (SVBI – Research Report), John Lamon, exercised options to buy 5,500 SVBI shares at $7.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $40.19K.

Following this transaction John Lamon’s holding in the company was increased by 7.82% to a total of $966.1K. Following John Lamon’s last SVBI Buy transaction on December 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

Based on Severn Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.64 million and quarterly net profit of $1.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.85 million and had a net profit of $1.74 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.80 and a one-year low of $6.01. SVBI’s market cap is $161 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries, Severn Savings Bank, FSB, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc., SBI Mortgage Company, and Louis Hyatt, Inc. Its subsidiaries offer personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.