A Director at Service International (NYSE: SCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Service International (SCI – Research Report), Alan Buckwalter, sold shares of SCI for $389.1K.

Following Alan Buckwalter’s last SCI Sell transaction on May 02, 2017, the stock climbed by 19.7%.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $970 million and quarterly net profit of $201 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $851 million and had a net profit of $147 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.67 and a one-year low of $33.93. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 697.57K.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.