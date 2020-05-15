A Director at Service International (NYSE: SCI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Service International (SCI – Research Report), Blair Waltrip, bought shares of SCI for $69.3K.

This is Waltrip’s first Buy trade following 21 Sell transactions.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $803 million and quarterly net profit of $81.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $798 million and had a net profit of $79.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.89 and a one-year low of $33.93. SCI’s market cap is $6.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.60.

Starting in July 2019, SCI received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.50, reflecting a -21.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Service International has been neutral according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.