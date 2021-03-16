A Director at Select Medical (NYSE: SEM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Select Medical (SEM – Research Report), James Ely, sold shares of SEM for $700.4K.

Following James Ely’s last SEM Sell transaction on November 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 15.3%. This is Ely’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CYH back in May 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Select Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and quarterly net profit of $77.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.37 billion and had a net profit of $32.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.66 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, Select Medical has an average volume of 665.76K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.20, reflecting a -7.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Select Medical has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment provides physical medicine, as well as rehabilitation programs and services, which serve to optimize patient health, function, and quality of life. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment provides physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services through its clinics. The Concentra segment operates through its medical centers and contract services provided at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics, which deliver occupational medicine, physical therapy, veteran’s healthcare, and consumer health services. The company was founded by Robert A. Ortenzio and Rocco A. Ortenzio in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA.