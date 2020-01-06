A Director at Security National Financial (NASDAQ: SNFCA) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Security National Financial (SNFCA – Research Report), Craig Moody, bought shares of SNFCA for $54.83K.

This recent transaction increases Craig Moody’s holding in the company by 28.46% to a total of $259.6K. In addition to Craig Moody, one other SNFCA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Security National Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $73.65 million and quarterly net profit of $3.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $491.8K. SNFCA’s market cap is $104.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.19. Currently, Security National Financial has an average volume of 14.58K.

The insider sentiment on Security National Financial has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following bsuiness segments: Life insurance, Cemetery & Mortuary, and Mortgage loans. The Life insurance segment engages in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery & Mortuary segment consists of seven mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage Loan segment is an approved government mortgage lender that originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes and real estate projects. The company also engages in pre need selling of funeral, cemetery, mortuary and cremation services through its Utah, and California operations. Security National Financial was founded by Charles L. Crittenden and Robert George Hunter in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.