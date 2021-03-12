A Director at Seagate Tech is Exercising Options

On March 10 it was reported that a Director at Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report), Stephen Luczo, exercised options to sell 127,600 STX shares at $60.83 a share, for a total transaction value of $9.5M.

In addition to Stephen Luczo, 10 other STX executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Stephen Luczo’s last STX Sell transaction on March 08, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.00 and a one-year low of $39.02. Currently, Seagate Tech has an average volume of 332.86K. STX’s market cap is $17.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.60.

Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.63, reflecting a 4.6% upside. Four different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock. STX is a controversial stock, with 10 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock.

The insider sentiment on Seagate Tech has been negative according to 169 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.