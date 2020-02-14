A Director at Seacoast Banking Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF – Research Report), Thomas Rossin, sold shares of SBCF for $50.65K.

Following Thomas Rossin’s last SBCF Sell transaction on August 18, 2009, the stock climbed by 14.8%. This is Rossin’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

Based on Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $88.66 million and quarterly net profit of $27.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.77 million and had a net profit of $15.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.42 and a one-year low of $22.35. SBCF’s market cap is $1.43B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.63.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $810.4K worth of SBCF shares and purchased $14.17K worth of SBCF shares. The insider sentiment on Seacoast Banking Of Florida has been neutral according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, traditional branch offices, and commercial banking centers.