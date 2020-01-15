A Director at SBA Communications is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at SBA Communications (SBAC – Research Report), Mary Chan, exercised options to sell 4,207 SBAC shares at $106.11 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.05M.

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $508 million and quarterly net profit of $21.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $484 million and had a net profit of $57.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $270.42 and a one-year low of $171.16. Currently, SBA Communications has an average volume of 553.35K.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.