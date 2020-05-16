A Director at Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report), Richard Barry, sold shares of SRPT for $4.24M.

Following Richard Barry’s last SRPT Sell transaction on September 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 54.2%. This is Barry’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $114 million and GAAP net loss of -$17,492,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $76.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $158.80 and a one-year low of $72.05. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.75.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $198.08, reflecting a -35.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sarepta Therapeutics has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.