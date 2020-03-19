A Director at Sangamo Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO – Research Report), Stewart Parker, bought shares of SGMO for $15.57K.

Following this transaction Stewart Parker’s holding in the company was increased by 30% to a total of $72.28K. In addition to Stewart Parker, 2 other SGMO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Sangamo Biosciences’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.85 million and quarterly net profit of $4.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.91 and a one-year low of $4.81.

The insider sentiment on Sangamo Biosciences has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.