A Director at SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report), James Frates, bought shares of SAGE for $99.73K.

This recent transaction increases James Frates’ holding in the company by 174.88% to a total of $156.1K. Following James Frates’ last SAGE Buy transaction on July 23, 2014, the stock climbed by 27.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $98.39 and a one-year low of $37.22. SAGE’s market cap is $3.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.72, reflecting a -39.0% downside. Nine different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy SAGE with a $100.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on SAGE Therapeutics has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.