A Director at RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at RPT Realty (RPT – Research Report), Laurie Shahon, bought shares of RPT for $24.87K.

This recent transaction increases Laurie Shahon’s holding in the company by 20.67% to a total of $168.9K. In addition to Laurie Shahon, 5 other RPT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $15.18 and a one-year low of $4.62. RPT’s market cap is $410 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.60.

The insider sentiment on RPT Realty has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. RPT Realty was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.