A Director at RPM International (NYSE: RPM) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at RPM International (RPM – Research Report), Thomas Gross, sold shares of RPM for $1M.

This is Gross’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on WBC back in March 2017

Based on RPM International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion and quarterly net profit of $38.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $11.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $98.35 and a one-year low of $62.39. Currently, RPM International has an average volume of 528.05K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.00, reflecting a -9.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on RPM International has been neutral according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RPM International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals. The Consumer segment is comprised of rust-preventative, special purpose and decorative paints, caulks, sealants, primers, nail enamels, cement and wood care coatings, and other branded consumer products. The Specialty segment includes industrial cleansers, restoration services equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, edible coatings, and other specialty original equipment manufacturer coatings. The company was founded by Frank C. Sullivan in May 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, OH.