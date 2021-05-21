A Director at RPC (NYSE: RES) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at RPC (RES – Research Report), Gary Rollins, sold shares of RES for $1.08M.

In addition to Gary Rollins, 6 other RES executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Gary Rollins has reported another 5 Sell trades on RES for a total of $9.28M.

Currently, RPC has an average volume of 856.00K. The company has a one-year high of $7.43 and a one-year low of $2.23. RES’s market cap is $1.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.90.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.67, reflecting a 10.3% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.71M worth of RES shares and purchased $10.26K worth of RES shares. The insider sentiment on RPC has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RPC, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.