A Director at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ: RMCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF – Research Report), Franklin Crail, sold shares of RMCF for $35.59K.

In addition to Franklin Crail, 3 other RMCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

RMCF’s market cap is $52.13M and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.00. Currently, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has an average volume of 21.45K. The company has a one-year high of $9.90 and a one-year low of $8.06.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $94.27K worth of RMCF shares and purchased $23.64K worth of RMCF shares. The insider sentiment on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Franklin Crail’s trades have generated a 4.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

