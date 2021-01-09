A Director at RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at RF Industries (RFIL – Research Report), Marvin Fink, sold shares of RFIL for $728.

In addition to Marvin Fink, one other RFIL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, RF Industries has an average volume of 73.27K. The company has a one-year high of $7.07 and a one-year low of $3.31. RFIL’s market cap is $49.34 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -288.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.27M worth of RFIL shares and purchased $75.42K worth of RFIL shares. The insider sentiment on RF Industries has been neutral according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets. The Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segment offers custom copper and fiber cable assemblies, complex hybrid fiber optic and power solution cables, electromechanical wiring harnesses for applications in a set of end markets. The company was founded by Howard F. Hill on November 1, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.