A Director at Rexford Realty (NYSE: REXR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Rexford Realty (REXR – Research Report), Steven C. Good, sold shares of REXR for $114.8K.

Following Steven C. Good’s last REXR Sell transaction on July 24, 2013, the stock climbed by 34.9%. In addition to Steven C. Good, one other REXR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rexford Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $74.24 million and quarterly net profit of $23.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.71 million and had a net profit of $14.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.48 and a one-year low of $33.72. Currently, Rexford Realty has an average volume of 508.14K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.