A Director at Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Retail Properties of America (RPAI – Research Report), Gerald Gorski, sold shares of RPAI for $144.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $14.30 and a one-year low of $2.87. RPAI’s market cap is $1.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 628.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.67, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.