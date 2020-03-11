A Director at Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Retail Properties of America (RPAI – Research Report), Richard Imperiale, bought shares of RPAI for $12.3K.

Following this transaction Richard Imperiale’s holding in the company was increased by 1.88% to a total of $709.7K. In addition to Richard Imperiale, one other RPAI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Retail Properties of America’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $16.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a net profit of $12.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.30 and a one-year low of $8.60. RPAI’s market cap is $2.05B and the company has a P/E ratio of 58.68.

The insider sentiment on Retail Properties of America has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.