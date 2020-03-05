A Director at Repligen is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Repligen (RGEN – Research Report), Thomas F. Ryan, exercised options to sell 7,021 RGEN shares at $41.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $616.7K.

Following Thomas F. Ryan’s last RGEN Sell transaction on November 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 25.8%. In addition to Thomas F. Ryan, 8 other RGEN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Repligen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $69.47 million and quarterly net profit of $3.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.94 million and had a net profit of $5.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $109.94 and a one-year low of $52.87. Currently, Repligen has an average volume of 419.87K.

The insider sentiment on Repligen has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins).