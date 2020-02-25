A Director at Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Renasant (RNST – Research Report), John Foy, bought shares of RNST for $30.72K.

Following John Foy’s last RNST Buy transaction on January 26, 2016, the stock climbed by 3.0%. This recent transaction increases John Foy’s holding in the company by 2.7% to a total of $1.17 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.56 and a one-year low of $29.63. RNST’s market cap is $1.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.72. Currently, Renasant has an average volume of 195.78K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services through its the Renasant Bank. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance and Wealth Management.