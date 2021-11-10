A Director at Regional Management (NYSE: RM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Regional Management (RM – Research Report), Michael R. Dunn, sold shares of RM for $584.5K.

Following Michael R. Dunn’s last RM Sell transaction on August 31, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Regional Management’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $103 million and quarterly net profit of $22.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.24 million and had a net profit of $11.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.07 and a one-year low of $24.18. Currently, Regional Management has an average volume of 40.64K.

The insider sentiment on Regional Management has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. Its products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.