A Director at Regional Health Properties (NYSE MKT: RHE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Regional Health Properties (RHE – Research Report), David Tenwick, sold shares of RHE for $150K.

This is Tenwick’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

Based on Regional Health Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.08 million and quarterly net profit of $21K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14K. The company has a one-year high of $27.72 and a one-year low of $1.13. RHE’s market cap is $23.87 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It specializes in leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities. The company was founded by David A. Tenwick on August 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.