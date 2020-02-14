A Director at Regeneron is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Regeneron (REGN – Research Report), Marc Tessier-Lavigne, exercised options to sell 14,279 REGN shares at $53.08 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.71M.

In addition to Marc Tessier-Lavigne, 2 other REGN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Regeneron’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion and quarterly net profit of $792 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.93 billion and had a net profit of $820 million. The company has a one-year high of $442.00 and a one-year low of $271.37. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 851.93K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.09M worth of REGN shares and purchased $15.32K worth of REGN shares. The insider sentiment on Regeneron has been neutral according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.