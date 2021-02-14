A Director at Realty Income (NYSE: O) is Buying Shares

On February 12, a Director at Realty Income (O – Research Report), Priya Cherian Huskins, bought shares of O for $5,250.

Based on Realty Income’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $405 million and quarterly net profit of $22.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $374 million and had a net profit of $101 million. The company has a one-year high of $84.92 and a one-year low of $38.00. O’s market cap is $23.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.50, reflecting a -9.9% downside. Three different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Realty Income has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. It operates through Rental segment. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.