A Director at Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Range Resources (RRC – Research Report), James Funk, bought shares of RRC for $54K.

Following this transaction James Funk’s holding in the company was increased by 27.43% to a total of $252K. In addition to James Funk, 3 other RRC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $11.42 and a one-year low of $1.62.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $2.89, reflecting a -27.0% downside. Three different firms, including Cowen & Co. and MKM Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Range Resources has been positive according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.