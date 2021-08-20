A Director at Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ralph Lauren (RL – Research Report), Hubert Joly, bought shares of RL for $990.4K.

Following this transaction Hubert Joly’s holding in the company was increased by 47.11% to a total of $3.01 million. Following Hubert Joly’s last RL Buy transaction on June 21, 2016, the stock climbed by 26.9%.

Based on Ralph Lauren’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $488 million and had a GAAP net loss of $128 million. The company has a one-year high of $142.06 and a one-year low of $65.20. RL’s market cap is $8.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.70.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.92, reflecting a -18.7% downside. Eight different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada, excluding Club Monaco. The Europe segment caters to sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Europe and the Middle East, excluding Club Monaco. The Asia segment covers the sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.