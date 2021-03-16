A Director at Radnet (NASDAQ: RDNT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Radnet (RDNT – Research Report), Lawrence Levitt, sold shares of RDNT for $474K.

Following Lawrence Levitt’s last RDNT Sell transaction on September 20, 2017, the stock climbed by 13.1%. In addition to Lawrence Levitt, one other RDNT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Radnet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $309 million and quarterly net profit of $5.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $301 million and had a net profit of $10.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.49 and a one-year low of $5.81. Currently, Radnet has an average volume of 58.82K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33, reflecting a -13.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Radnet has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. The company was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.