A Director at Radnet (NASDAQ: RDNT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Radnet (RDNT – Research Report), Lawrence Levitt, bought shares of RDNT for $288.3K.

Following this transaction Lawrence Levitt’s holding in the company was increased by 6.96% to a total of $4.64 million. This is Levitt’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Radnet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $315 million and quarterly net profit of $9.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $282 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.49 and a one-year low of $13.49. RDNT’s market cap is $1.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 112.00.

Starting in May 2020, RDNT received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.67, reflecting a -16.3% downside. Three different firms, including Jefferies and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Radnet has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lawrence Levitt’s trades have generated a -14.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. The company was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.