A Director at Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA – Research Report), David Rapley, sold shares of QRTEA for $19.53K.

Following David Rapley’s last QRTEA Sell transaction on August 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.1%.

Based on Qurate Retail Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.34 billion and quarterly net profit of $206 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.92 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $20 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $5.71. QRTEA’s market cap is $5.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, reflecting a -11.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $19.53K worth of QRTEA shares and purchased $171.3K worth of QRTEA shares. The insider sentiment on Qurate Retail Group has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.