A Director at Quidel is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Quidel (QDEL – Research Report), Mary Lake Polan, exercised options to buy 9,041 QDEL shares at $21.07 a share, for a total transaction value of $190.5K.

Following this transaction Mary Lake Polan’s holding in the company was increased by 46.26% to a total of $2.18 million. Following Mary Lake Polan’s last QDEL Buy transaction on April 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $79.80 and a one-year low of $50.76. QDEL’s market cap is $3.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.70. Currently, Quidel has an average volume of 237.09K.

Starting in February 2019, QDEL received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Quidel has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions.