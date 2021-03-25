A Director at QTS Realty is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at QTS Realty (QTS – Research Report), John Barter, exercised options to sell 12,000 QTS shares at $14.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $756.1K.

Following John Barter’s last QTS Sell transaction on June 15, 2016, the stock climbed by 15.4%. In addition to John Barter, one other QTS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on QTS Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $144 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,922,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.39 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.60 and a one-year low of $44.77. Currently, QTS Realty has an average volume of 362.64K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.33, reflecting a -15.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on QTS Realty has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the provision of data center solutions. Its products include cloud services, connectivity, custom data center, colocation, critical facilities management, and managed services. It also offers industry solutions such as enterprise, financial services, information technology and digital media, federal, and healthcare. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.