A Director at Q2 Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Q2 Holdings (QTWO – Research Report), Jeffrey Diehl, exercised options to buy 9,615 QTWO shares at $13.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $125K. The options were close to expired and Jeffrey Diehl retained stocks.

Following Jeffrey Diehl’s last QTWO Buy transaction on September 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 19.1%. This is Diehl’s first Buy trade following 15 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Q2 Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $109 million and GAAP net loss of -$37,821,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $148.56 and a one-year low of $47.17. Currently, Q2 Holdings has an average volume of 333.27K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.36, reflecting a -28.1% downside. Starting in February 2021, QTWO received 11 Buy ratings in a row. 10 different firms, including KeyBanc and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Q2 Holdings has been positive according to 118 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.