A Director at Pure Cycle is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Pure Cycle (PCYO – Research Report), Richard Guido, exercised options to buy 5,000 PCYO shares at $2.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $13.8K. The options were close to expired and Richard Guido retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Richard Guido’s holding in the company by 71.43% to a total of $171.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.83 and a one-year low of $7.18. Currently, Pure Cycle has an average volume of 39.41K. PCYO’s market cap is $282 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.70.

The insider sentiment on Pure Cycle has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others. The Land Development segment develops raw land by constructing infrastructure, including over-lot grading, wet and dry utility installation, storm water facilities, roads, parks and open space and other community improvements, to deliver finished lots to national home builders, as well as commercial and retail pad sites on its Sky Ranch land holdings. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Watkins, CO.